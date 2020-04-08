Coronavirus Death Toll: 380 In Illinois, 203 In Indiana Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:24s - Published 17 hours ago Coronavirus Death Toll: 380 In Illinois, 203 In Indiana Illinois saw its largest one-day death toll from COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 73 fatal cases. 0

