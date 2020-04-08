Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sen. Bernie Sanders ends presidential campaign

Sen. Bernie Sanders ends presidential campaign

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:20s - Published
Sen. Bernie Sanders ends presidential campaign
Sen. Bernie Sanders has ended his presidential campaign.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Sen. Bernie Sanders ends presidential campaign

PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN.HE SENT OUT A TWEET A LITLEOVER AN HOUR AGO HIS CAMPAIGNSAYS - HE MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENTTO THEM IN A CALL WITH HISCAMPAIGN STAFF.THE MOVE CLEARS JOE BIDEN'SPATH FOR THE DEMOCRATICNOMINATION - AND A SHOWDOWNWITH PRESIDENT TRUMP IN THEGENERAL ELECTION IN NOVEMBER.PEOPLE OF JEWISH FAITH STA




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WhollyAmericana

Holly of Hollywood RT @GellerReport: COMMIE BERNIE SANDERS ENDS PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN https://t.co/tXsmDgybq4 9 seconds ago

Randombob18

Luke 🇪🇺 🏳️‍🌈 #FBPE #RejoinEU God, I hope this doesn't pave the way for more Trump. https://t.co/L2qMKzXP6p 10 seconds ago

lola_patty

Funky Cold Edema🌊 Sen Bernie Sanders ends presidential bid. Biden's in it to win it! https://t.co/F9b3p3dxlr 13 seconds ago

louie_leachman

Louie RT @realDailyWire: Stocks Surge After Bernie Sanders Ends Presidential Campaign https://t.co/DTFETtCvBa https://t.co/kNEr03mDLZ 25 seconds ago

drmosnet

drmos Sad to hear that; https://t.co/RBjlIeIgG5 30 seconds ago

LennToyan

❌Glenn on fire Stoyan ❌ BYE BYE NO #SOCIALISTS ALLOWED #WalkAway #MAGA #KAG #Trump2020 #RECALLNEWSOM #recallericgarcetti2020… https://t.co/N5EV0bYUEB 35 seconds ago

GhanaNet

Ghana-Net.com RT @AdamMilstein: A Gift To The Jews: Bernie Sanders Ends His Presidential Campaign On Passover https://t.co/412y28RuEc 42 seconds ago

JordanP14326135

Antidote to Chaos RT @ruffedge: Sanders is a socialist & claims honestly to be a socialist. Biden & other dem candidates are socialists that claim to be mode… 45 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.