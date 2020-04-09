Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vikram Chandra on when India should end lockdown, & other top news

Vikram Chandra on when India should end lockdown, & other top news

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 08:22s - Published
Vikram Chandra on when India should end lockdown, & other top news

Vikram Chandra on when India should end lockdown, & other top news

India is debating a strategy on whether to end the nationwide lockdown or extend it.

PM Modi will take a final decision after a video call with CMs on April 11, but in an all-party meeting, he has 'hinted' at an extention beyond April 14, as most states favour it.

Many are suggesting a staggered lockdown, but with a country this huge, can a phase-wise lockdown really be sustainable?

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

linkewire

LinkeWire News Vikram Chandra on when India should end lockdown, & other top news – coronavirus-crisis – videos https://t.co/EuE7L7H4jQ 20 hours ago

sursmi

surendra shetty RT @editorji: When should India end #lockdown? #COVID19 wrap with Vikram Chandra #lockdownextension @VikramChandra https://t.co/2mtEp0E3Wc 21 hours ago

editorji

editorji When should India end #lockdown? #COVID19 wrap with Vikram Chandra #lockdownextension @VikramChandra https://t.co/2mtEp0E3Wc 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.