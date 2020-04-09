Dairy farmers dumping thousands of gallons of milk daily Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:34s - Published now Dairy farmers dumping thousands of gallons of milk daily A disruption in the supply chain is causing dairy farmers to dump thousands of gallons of milk every day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend





