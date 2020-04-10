Shasta County leaders looking to place homeless people in hotels if infected with coronavirus

Up.

The state of california projects about 60-thousand homeless people will get the coronavirus -- and the governor wants to get many of them off the streets and into hotels.

Action news now reporter ana torrea joins us live with how shasta county leaders are dealing with the dilemma.

Shasta county health and human services agency...the good news rescue mission... and hill country housing are trying to find other ways to place homeless people if they are infected with the coronavirus.

Right now - the county is still working to secure contracts with hotels in the area.

But some people tell me - they don't agree with the idea.

I think that is bad, they should go to the hospital, they should be admitted to the hospital and be quarantined there we're doing everything we can to maintain the no outbreaks happen within our community and overall no outbreaks happen within the homeless community.

Over at the "good news rescue mission": its set up 10 temporary self- isolation rooms for homeless people if they show signs of coronavirus.

And the rescue mission tells me - there hasn't been an outbreak of the virus at the shelter.

But the shasta community health center's hope van is increasing their screening services at the shelter.

Live in redding

The governor's made $150 million dollars in emergency funding available to deal with the crisis... and identified about 900 possible hotels that could work statewide.#