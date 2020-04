23-year-old in ICU with COVID-19 Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:42s - Published now 23-year-old in ICU with COVID-19 Family is asking anyone who was recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma to try and help their nephew critically ill with COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 23-year-old in ICU with COVID-19 A FAMILY IS PLEADING FORHELP AFTER THEIRNEPHEW TESTED POSITIVEFOR COVID-19 AND IS NOWIN ICU...41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER RAE DANIEL ISLIVE TO SHARE WITH USWHAT THEY'RE ASKINGFOR...AND HOW YOUCOULD HELP.IF YOU'VE TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR COVID-19AND RECOVERED, YOUCOULD POTENTIALLY SAVEA LIFE -- IT'S WHAT THISFAMILY IS DESPERATELYLOOKING FOR.THIS IS SHAKELL AVERYBOOKER BROWN, UNCLE52:10He just has the biggest heartyou could ever imagine, andinfectious smile , bigpersonality, anyone who'sever met him will say thatHIS AUNT AND UNCLE SAYONCE YOU MEET HIM, YOUWON'T FORGET HIMBOOKER BROWN, UNCLE1:04:19You will leave thatconversation knowing you hada friend for lifeSHAKELL WENT TO THEHOSPITAL ON MONDAY -PUT IN I-C-U ON TUESDAY -AND IS STILL FIGHTING FORHIS LIFE TODAY.ALLIE, AUNT2:13:18tuesday at midnight he wasincubated and by that morninhe was almost maxed out onventilator supportBOOKER BROWN, UNCLE4:50:14It escalated really quickly so-- it was unbelieavble how fasthe went downhillTHE 23 YEARS OLD -- HASAN 18 MONTH OLD SONWITH HIS HIGH SCHOOLSWEETHEART ....THEIR PLEA ON FACEBOOK-- ASKING FOR ANYONEWHO'S RECOVERED FROMCOVID-19 TO DONATEPLASMAALLIE, AUNT3:47:18This is potentially one of hislast hopesACCORDING TO THEAMERICAN RED CROSS - INA STATEMENT THEY SENT41 ACTION NEWS --"Individuals who havecontracted COVID-19 andhave fully recovered havedeveloped antibodies to thevirus; these antibodies mayhelp patients seriously ill withCOVID-19 in their recovery.PATIENTS LIKE SHAKELL....ALLIE, AUNT3:22:13we had to get the word our tosee if there's anyone who canpossibly be able to help usHIS RELATIVESUNDERSTAND-- HE COMESFROM A FAMILY OF FIRSTRESPONDERS -- HIS AUNT?A SURGEON...HIS UNCLE...AFORMER KCPDOFFICER...AS THEY SHOWUP FOR OTHERS....THEY'REHOPING SOMEONE CANSHOW UP FOR THEIRNEPHEWBOOKER BROWN, UNCLE5:09:23Mainly...the hardest part in allof this is you know any othercircumstance, any other timein this world...i'D BE ABLE TOGET ON a plane...- I'd be inkANSAS City with my nephew, hold his hand - but we're allunable to do thatTHE FAMILY SAYS IT'SUNCLEAR HOW EXACTLYHE CONTRACTED THEVIRUS -- IT MAY HAVE BEENFROM SOMEONE WHOWASN'T SHOWING ANYSYMPTOMS. THEY WENTON TO SAY EVEN IFSOMEONE CAN'T HELPSHAKELL, THERE ARE SOMANY PEOPLE OUT THERELIKE HIM, WHO NEED HELP.IN KANSAS CITY, RAEDANIEL, 41 ACTION NEWSTODA





