Boris Johnson Doing Better In London Hospital

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “improving.” He said Johnson is able to now sit up and “engage positively” with those in the hospital.

According to BBC, the prime minister stayed at St.

Thomas Hospital in London.

He was taken to intensive care ten days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sunak said: "The prime minister is not only my colleague and my boss but also my friend and my thoughts are with him and his family.”

