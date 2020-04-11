Global  

Pastor takes Good Friday prayers in empty church

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:14s - Published
This video shows a Pennysylvania pastor carrying out his Good Friday prayers (10 April) in an empty church, as the lockdown against coronavirus continues.

Father Francis Karwacki took prayers in a church in Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania as part of a series of Easter services, but to an empty place of worship.

Some churches and places of worship have taken their services online in recent weeks.

