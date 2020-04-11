Global  

Vikram Chandra discusses lockdown extension in India and other top news

Vikram Chandra discusses lockdown extension in India and other top news

Vikram Chandra discusses lockdown extension in India and other top news

The nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 is likely to be extended beyond April 14 with the government spokesperson on Saturday saying the Centre is considering a request made by most state chief ministers in this regard during an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

