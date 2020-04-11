Vikram Chandra discusses lockdown extension in India and other top news Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:38s - Published now Vikram Chandra discusses lockdown extension in India and other top news The nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 is likely to be extended beyond April 14 with the government spokesperson on Saturday saying the Centre is considering a request made by most state chief ministers in this regard during an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this