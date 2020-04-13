Global  

Virtual Gatherings Keep People Together

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Many people are hitting nearly a month or more in quarantine, so they're turning to virtual gatherings to stay connected to friends and family - from singing to sharing a holiday meal together.

CBS2's Reena Roy has more.

