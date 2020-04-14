Covid-19: PM Modi explains India's fight back strategy so far

Courtesy: DD Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the nationwide lockdown will be extended till May 3 in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

During his video message to the nation, PM Modi said, “India's effort to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic has been way better than most countries across the world.

Even before there was a single case in the cases, we had started to screen passengers flying from abroad.” Watch the full video for more details.