Trump halts US payments to WHO over coronavirus warnings

US President Donald Trump has directed a halt to US payments to the World Health Organisation pending a review of its warnings about coronavirus and China.

Mr Trump said the outbreak could have been contained at its source and spared lives had the UN health agency done a better job investigating reports coming out of China.

