Trump halts US payments to WHO over coronavirus warnings Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published now Trump halts US payments to WHO over coronavirus warnings US President Donald Trump has directed a halt to US payments to the World Health Organisation pending a review of its warnings about coronavirus and China. Mr Trump said the outbreak could have been contained at its source and spared lives had the UN health agency done a better job investigating reports coming out of China. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Heidi Helfen Never thought I'd use this phrase, but, "What the actual f√©k?" @realDonaldTrump WHO shared the info, YOU didn't li… https://t.co/lBlCGZ1o1H 1 minute ago MisaNthrOpicHuman I wonder what "favor" he'll ask of the WHO for political advancement. Another "perfect" call in the making.… https://t.co/I20qm7F1xG 24 minutes ago John Doe ❌ RT @TheFarSideRight: Trump rips WHO “I am instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organization while a review is… 26 minutes ago profitdoctor_ #Trump slams #WHO over coronavirus response, suspends US payments @pwafork @BruhnRose @PrisonPlanet @AyesHavit… https://t.co/Za89zCUzOP 26 minutes ago Randy Aird So a pandemic is spreading across the globe and you are going to cut funding to the central agency cordinating effo… https://t.co/1zMDvIO2W7 1 hour ago jerry021 Trump slams WHO over coronavirus response, suspends US payments https://t.co/TlEQjLmUza via @nypost Always trying to deflect the blame. 1 hour ago 🇮🇳 दे.कु.सरदाना DK Sardana 🇮🇳 RT @ImtiazMadmood: President Trump halts WHO payments over Covid-19 response. 1 hour ago lyz Trump slams WHO over coronavirus response, suspends US payments https://t.co/QNljT7Jh0g via @nypost 1 hour ago