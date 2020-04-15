Veteran raises over five million pounds for UK health service

99-year-old army veteran Tom Moore wanted to raise money for the British health service by doing laps of his garden using his zimmer frame.

His aim was to raise £1,000 by completing 100 laps at his home in central England before his 100th birthday.

But he's smashed that fundraising target in the most extraordinary way.

This was the moment on Wednesday (April 15) that he was told he'd reached five million pounds of donations - that's 6.2 million doillars.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) TOM MOORE, ARMY VETERAN, SAYING: "Completely out of this world.

Thank you so much for all you people who subscribe to the National Health Service because for every penny that we get they deserve every one of it." The money's still pouring in and Tom has become something of a national celebrity.

He wanted to do his bit because he's a big fan of Britain's National Health Service.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) TOM MOORE, ARMY VETERAN, SAYING: "When I was in hospital with my hip then with my head, the service I got from those people was absolutely unbelievable at all times.

They're so good, so cheerful, so friendly." Tom's hoping to complete his hundredth lap this week.

And as the donations just keep coming, and he looks ahead to his 100th birthday at the end of April, he says has no plans to stop his energetic routine.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) TOM MOORE, ARMY VETERAN, SAYING: "I'll keep on going whilst people are still contributing to the National Health Service." Originally from Yorkshire, Tom trained as a civil engineer before joining the army and is known as Captain Tom.

And his growing fame as a fundraiser is just another remarkable achievement by a truly remarkable man.