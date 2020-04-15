Obama Talked Sanders Into Dropping Out

Global  

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Business Insider reports that Former President Barack Obama convinced Bernie Sanders to abandon the 2020 Democratic presidential race.

According to the new York Obama convinced him to drop out after four lengthy phone calls.

Bernie Sanders wanted to push the Democratic party to the left.

Two people familiar with the conversations said that Obama told Sanders that he had accomplished that.

Sanders ended his presidential campaign last week.

He went on to endorse frontrunner Joe Biden.

