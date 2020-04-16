Global  

MLB Finds Different Way To Celebrate Jackie Robinson Day Amid Coronavirus Shutdown

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:26s - Published
MLB Finds Different Way To Celebrate Jackie Robinson Day Amid Coronavirus Shutdown

MLB Finds Different Way To Celebrate Jackie Robinson Day Amid Coronavirus Shutdown

April 15 is the day Major League Baseball traditionally pays tribute to Jackie Robinson by wearing his number, 42.

Given the season is on hold for now, they are doing things a little differently this year; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

