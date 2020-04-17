Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump unveils phased approach to reopening US economy

Trump unveils phased approach to reopening US economy

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening US economy

Trump unveils phased approach to reopening US economy

New White House guidelines outline a phased approach to restoring normal commerce and services, but only for places with strong testing and seeing a decrease in Covid-19 cases.

President Donald Trump unveiled his administration's plans to ease social distancing requirements in a call on Thursday with the nation's governors.

The new guidelines are aimed at clearing the way for an easing of restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus, while keeping them in place in harder-hit places.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

markjuelich

Mark Juelich Trump Outlines 3-Phase Approach to ‘Opening Up America Again’ Amid COVID-19 https://t.co/AOBS5qOZVs https://t.co/XocTyMcgqi 4 minutes ago

BTSHeadliner

🅑🅣🅢 HEADLINER 。7 RT @jennfranconews: #BREAKING: Pres. Trump officially unveils "new federal guidelines that will allow governors to take a phased a delibera… 6 minutes ago

VargasFluffy

fluffy vargas RT @NorthBayNews: Trump gives governors 3-phase plan to reopen economy https://t.co/hCDjL9O8ru https://t.co/rG74ex3TFc 15 minutes ago

rtamesis

Richard Tamesis ⭐️⭐️⭐️❌ 🇺🇸🦅 RT @ElmaAksalic: BREAKING: President Trump unveils new @WhiteHouse guidelines on a call with governors. The guidelines outline a phased ap… 18 minutes ago

heidirichhart1

Heidi Walls President Trump unveils phased approach to re-opening America | https://t.co/JSxwzFJRho 18 minutes ago

NorthBayNews

The Press Democrat Trump gives governors 3-phase plan to reopen economy https://t.co/hCDjL9O8ru https://t.co/rG74ex3TFc 19 minutes ago

HenryGrullon4

Henry Grullon President Trump unveils phased approach to re-opening America https://t.co/YAox2XMQkY 19 minutes ago

MySeattleNews

My Seattle News RT @Q13FOX: Trump gives governors 3-phase plan to reopen economy https://t.co/rzsO2b7DgX https://t.co/ThJScxhttX 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.