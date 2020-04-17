Global  

Apple Donates 30 Million Face Masks To Medical Workers

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Apple Donates 30 Million Face Masks To Medical Workers

Apple Donates 30 Million Face Masks To Medical Workers

According to Business Insider, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared hopeful news on a virtual all-company meeting on Thursday.

Cook shared that Apple has donated 30 million face masks, and 2 million of its own protective face shields.

The face masks and shields will go to medical frontlines staff, working to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Cook also shared that the computer giant has also donated hundreds of millions of dollars dedicated to coronavirus efforts.

In late March, Apple promised to donate 10 million face masks, but they managed to source an additional 20 million masks, bringing the total up to 30 million.

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
