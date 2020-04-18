Global  

Vikram Chandra on Covid-19 recovery rate in hotspot states & other top news

The Health Ministry said today that the national doubling rate of the coronavirus infections has gone up to 6.2 days on average compared to 3 days before the lockdown.

Recovery rates of COVID-19 cases in India stand at 13%.

In a bid to boost liquidity in the market, the RBI today cut the reverse repo rate to 3.75% along with announcing a special refinancing facility of Rs 50,000 crore for NABARD, National Housing Bank and SIDBI.

