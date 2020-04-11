Vikram Chandra on gaps in India's COVID-19 data & other top news

Discrepancies in India's Covid-19 testing data released by ICMR and the Health Ministry are raising eyebrows.

According to worldometer, India has tested over 177,000 samples, of which 6,725 are positive, which is an infection rate of about 4%.

But testing data from April 5 to April 9 released by ICMR shows, overall positive tests are only increasing by roughly 300 a day, that's about 2%.