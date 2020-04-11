Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vikram Chandra on gaps in India's COVID-19 data & other top news

Vikram Chandra on gaps in India's COVID-19 data & other top news

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 08:05s - Published
Vikram Chandra on gaps in India's COVID-19 data & other top news

Vikram Chandra on gaps in India's COVID-19 data & other top news

Discrepancies in India's Covid-19 testing data released by ICMR and the Health Ministry are raising eyebrows.

According to worldometer, India has tested over 177,000 samples, of which 6,725 are positive, which is an infection rate of about 4%.

But testing data from April 5 to April 9 released by ICMR shows, overall positive tests are only increasing by roughly 300 a day, that's about 2%.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ShanuAhluwalia

Shánu RT @editorji: Gaps in India's testing data puzzling: #COVIDー19 wrap with Vikram Chandra @VikramChandra https://t.co/Tbb93zUXPM 9 hours ago

editorji

editorji Gaps in India's testing data puzzling: #COVIDー19 wrap with Vikram Chandra @VikramChandra https://t.co/Tbb93zUXPM 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.