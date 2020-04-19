Police arrest suspect in Nova Scotia shooting

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Police in the Atlantic Canadian province of Nova Scotia on Sunday (April 19) arrested a 51-year-old gunman who they said was suspected of shootings that had resulted in several victims. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Canadian police in the province of Nova Scotia on Sunday arrested a gunman who they said was suspected of carrying out several shootings that resulted in multiple victims. They have not said whether the victims are injured or dead.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his sympathies to those affected.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU SAYING: "Before we get started I wanted to touch briefly on the unfolding events in Portapique, Nova Scotia.

I know we have all been watching this on the news.

My heart goes out to everyone affected in what is a terrible situation.

I want to thank the police for their hard work, and people for cooperating with authorities." Officials said the shootings occurred in a small coastal town - about 80 miles north of Nova Scotia's capital, Halifax.

And in a tweet said they had arrested 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, who they initially said was driving what appeared to be a police car and was wearing a police uniform, but later reported he was at the wheel of a Chevrolet SUV.

Mass shootings are relatively rare in Canada, which has tighter gun control laws than the U.S.




