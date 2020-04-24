Started.

New this morning- we're learning more about how madison county schools just received their largest private donation.

Facebook announced a nearly 1 million dollar donation to help students get connected to online classes.

Waay31s sierra phillips is live at the madison county board of education with a deeper dive into what this could look like for students, sierra?

The massive donation will give each student a device to connect to online classes and wifi will be added to more than 90 buses.

Superintendent allen perkins called the 939 thousand dollar donation a "game changer for the district."

Facebook became part of the madison county community back in 2018 when they broke ground on their data center.

Madison county has nearly 20 thousand students total, many of which, district officials say don't have access to internet during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those students are picking up