Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Madison County Schools

Madison County Schools

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Madison County Schools
Facebook donates nearly 1 million to school district
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Madison County Schools

Started.

New this morning- we're learning more about how madison county schools just received their largest private donation.

Facebook announced a nearly 1 million dollar donation to help students get connected to online classes.

Waay31s sierra phillips is live at the madison county board of education with a deeper dive into what this could look like for students, sierra?

The massive donation will give each student a device to connect to online classes and wifi will be added to more than 90 buses.

Superintendent allen perkins called the 939 thousand dollar donation a "game changer for the district."

Facebook became part of the madison county community back in 2018 when they broke ground on their data center.

Madison county has nearly 20 thousand students total, many of which, district officials say don't have access to internet during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those students are picking up




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WJTV

WJTV 12 News The Madison County School District announced its plans for 2020 graduation ceremonies. https://t.co/IGH55ZkKFX 2 hours ago

MNeelly

Mike Neelly RT @16WAPTNews: Madison County schools to hold individual graduations for graduating seniors https://t.co/wyoAPq5o4K 3 hours ago

16WAPTNews

16 WAPT News Madison County schools to hold individual graduations for graduating seniors https://t.co/wyoAPq5o4K 3 hours ago

rocketcitynow

RocketCityNow Madison County Schools, Heart of the Valley YMCA, team up to feed families https://t.co/X94fbUmcrx 6 hours ago

Brad6900

Brad6900 RT @whnt: The Madison County Schools System has several job openings.​ https://t.co/sUeVWi1zHe 16 hours ago

whnt

WHNT News 19 The Madison County Schools System has several job openings.​ https://t.co/sUeVWi1zHe 17 hours ago

SuellenWEpps

Suellen W. Epps Library Media and Tech Specialist in Madison County Schools. Aspiring Admin, doctoral student, wife, mom of 2, and… https://t.co/iJHWXfs0kk 20 hours ago

RachelEvansRES

Rachel Evans Hi! I’m Rachel Evans, and I’m an elementary assistant principal for Madison County Schools. I’m tweeting from Meridianville, AL. #ALedchat 21 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Proms Cancelled At Anne Arundel County Public Schools [Video]

Proms Cancelled At Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Anne Arundel County Public Schools announced Tuesday that all of their high school proms will be canceled due to the coronavirus.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:30Published
School districts look for better ways to connect students to virtual learning [Video]

School districts look for better ways to connect students to virtual learning

School bus drivers are helping keep students connected during e-learning.

Credit: WYFF     Duration: 01:13Published