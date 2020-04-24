Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Calgary Stampede cancelled for the first time in 97 years due to COVID-19

Calgary Stampede cancelled for the first time in 97 years due to COVID-19

Video Credit: Pelmorex Media - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Calgary Stampede cancelled for the first time in 97 years due to COVID-19

Calgary Stampede cancelled for the first time in 97 years due to COVID-19

The Calgary Stampede has been cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Thursday.

This year's event was scheduled for July 3-12, but was deemed unworkable given the ban on large gatherings .

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aceshigh1309

Troy Ouellette 2020 Calgary Stampede cancelled for first time in over 100 years amid COVID-19 | https://t.co/2zMN5AaW88 https://t.co/uE7YY2BnX2 1 hour ago

Retirefund

Retirefund As #Georgia opens up it's gyms, massage parlors etc, in #Canada the famous #Calgary stampede is cancelled for the… https://t.co/xSXZT8GZ4C 1 hour ago

AugustaHomesCGY

Augusta Fine Homes RT @GlobalCalgary: BREAKING: Officials with the Calgary Stampede announced on Thursday that the 2020 event has been cancelled due to the CO… 2 hours ago

horseracingamac

anthony macdonald The Calgary Stampede survived WW2, and the great depression, but like everything else, it cant hide from COVID 19… https://t.co/GcSyYHaShJ 2 hours ago

csmonitor

The Christian Science Monitor RT @sarallana: Not surprising, but now that it's cancelled for the first time in almost a century, I will sure will miss the crazy inventio… 5 hours ago

DoreenMcFly

Doreen RT @CBCEdmonton: Calgary Stampede cancelled for first time in almost a century https://t.co/f776FwusPw https://t.co/yQCGPJDfkg 6 hours ago

MarieLo54589275

Marie Louis RT @LowaBeebe: Calgary Stampede cancelled for first time in almost a century https://t.co/RGG2fkK8fo #stampede2020 7 hours ago

maplezombie

Pete D So no horses die this year? RT @Sportsnet: BREAKING: Calgary Stampede cancelled for first time in its 97-year histo… https://t.co/NMuKQAB0zF 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.