Calgary Stampede cancelled for the first time in 97 years due to COVID-19 Video Credit: Pelmorex Media - Duration: 01:14s - Published now Calgary Stampede cancelled for the first time in 97 years due to COVID-19 The Calgary Stampede has been cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Thursday. This year's event was scheduled for July 3-12, but was deemed unworkable given the ban on large gatherings . 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Troy Ouellette 2020 Calgary Stampede cancelled for first time in over 100 years amid COVID-19 | https://t.co/2zMN5AaW88 https://t.co/uE7YY2BnX2 1 hour ago Retirefund As #Georgia opens up it's gyms, massage parlors etc, in #Canada the famous #Calgary stampede is cancelled for the… https://t.co/xSXZT8GZ4C 1 hour ago Augusta Fine Homes RT @GlobalCalgary: BREAKING: Officials with the Calgary Stampede announced on Thursday that the 2020 event has been cancelled due to the CO… 2 hours ago anthony macdonald The Calgary Stampede survived WW2, and the great depression, but like everything else, it cant hide from COVID 19… https://t.co/GcSyYHaShJ 2 hours ago The Christian Science Monitor RT @sarallana: Not surprising, but now that it's cancelled for the first time in almost a century, I will sure will miss the crazy inventio… 5 hours ago Doreen RT @CBCEdmonton: Calgary Stampede cancelled for first time in almost a century https://t.co/f776FwusPw https://t.co/yQCGPJDfkg 6 hours ago Marie Louis RT @LowaBeebe: Calgary Stampede cancelled for first time in almost a century https://t.co/RGG2fkK8fo #stampede2020 7 hours ago Pete D So no horses die this year? RT @Sportsnet: BREAKING: Calgary Stampede cancelled for first time in its 97-year histo… https://t.co/NMuKQAB0zF 7 hours ago