No, Thanks: US Won't Join Global Search For COVID-19 Vaccine

The US has refused to take part in the launching of a global initiative to develop, produce and distribute drugs and vaccines against COVID-19.

President Donald Trump has announced a suspension of funding to the World Health Organization, where it is the largest donor.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron will help launch the global initiative on Friday.

A spokesman from the US mission in Geneva said the US would not participate in any official capacity.

We look forward to learning more about this initiative in support of international cooperation to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

Spokesman, US Mission to the World Health Organization

