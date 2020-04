Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church To Hold Sunday Morning Services Online Despite Recent COVID-19 Diagnosis Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:58s - Published now Crystal Cranmore reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church To Hold Sunday Morning Services Online Despite Recent COVID-19 Diagnosis A AND ARCH KEEP IN MINDEDDETOURS ARE POSTED FOR YOU,HAPPY SUNDAY, I'M CHANDLERLUTZ.BACK TO THE TOP HEADLINESOF THE MORNING, ENONTABERNACLE BAPTIST CHURCHCONTINUES SUNDAY MORNINGSERVICES ON LINE TODAY.BUT IT WILL BE THE FIRSTSUNDAY SERVICE SINCE THEIRPASTOR THERE REVEALED HE HASCOVID-19."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERCRYSTAL CRANMORE IS LIVE ATTHE CHURCH'S WEST LOCATION INGERMANTOWN THIS MORNING WITHTHE VERY LATEST, CRYSTAL, GOODMORNING.GOOD MORNING, JAN.WELL, REVEREND ALLEN WATERSAID HE WASN'T EXPERIENCINGANY SYMPTOMS BUT DECIDED TOGET SYMPTOMS TO SHOW HISCONGREGATION AND MEMBERS OFTHE COMMUNITY WHAT THE PROCESSLOOKS LIKE.HE SAYS HAD HE NOT GOTTENTESTED HE MAY VERY WELL STILLBE WALKING AROUND WITH THEVIRUS, AND FAME SIZING HOWCRITICAL TESTING IS.NOW THE REVEREND'S POSITIVEDIAGNOSIS CAME EARLIER THISWEEK, HE ACTUALLY GOT TESTEDAT COMMUNITY TESTING SITE ATENON TABERNACLE EASONCHELTENHAM AVENUE LAST MONDAY.HE SHARED THE NEWS WITH THEPUBLIC ON THURSDAY.NOW, WHO'LL ERR SAID HE HADBEEN SOCIAL DISTANCING WHILELEAVING THE THOUSAND PREACHFROM THE CHURCH AS WELL ASCONDUCT FUNERALS FOR IMMEDIATEFAMILIES ONLY.NOW THE OPTIMISTIC REVERENDSAID EVEN THOUGH HE IS ATISOLATION AT HOME HE WILLCONTINUE TO DELIVER THE WORDOF GOD VET LIMIT REVERENDWALLER BELIEVES HE WAS MEANTTO GO DO YOU DO THIS WITH THECOMMUNITY.I THINK WE HAVE TRIED TO BERESPONSIBLE IN THE WAY THAT WEHAVE LIVED AND THE WAY WE HAVEUSED MASS AND SO FOR THE, ANDYET I TESTED POSITIVE.THAT IS WHY TESTING IS SOIMPORTANT.THAT IS WHY IT IS IMPORTANTFOR YOU TO MAKE SURE YOU STAYIN, UNLESS YOU ABSOLUTELY HAVETO GO OUT.AND, ENON TABERNACLE EASTWILL BE CLOSED FOR THE NEXTSEVERAL DAYS SO THAT THOROUGHCLEANING CAN BE DONE,MEANWHILE, LIVE STREAMINGSERVICES WILL BE AT 9:45 THISMORNING ON FACEBOOK.FOR NOW LIVE IN GERMANTOWN,





Tweets about this ☀️angie.☀️ RT @Kellee_Stewart: Get better soon Reverend Waller! My entire family are members who worship with you in Philly, and we’re all praying for… 11 hours ago Kellee Stewart Get better soon Reverend Waller! My entire family are members who worship with you in Philly, and we’re all praying… https://t.co/ixShFoUc4z 11 hours ago Action News on 6abc Reverend Dr. Alyn E. Waller of the Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church is speaking out after getting infected with the c… https://t.co/3orXCuceYT 1 day ago Mr. T Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church pastor tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/3ipOpRrk0C via @6abc 2 days ago United Against Treason Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church pastor tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/O54SkPBjtv via @6abc 2 days ago Tommy Vercetti RT @6abc: Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church pastor tests positive for COVID-19. @DannCuellar reports: https://t.co/a1xNKQTGVP 2 days ago Tamala Edwards Philadelphia's Reverend Dr. Alyn E. Waller tests positive for coronavirus. He has no symptoms and could have unknow… https://t.co/fe8tfvSWog 2 days ago Chris Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church pastor tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/kYWHRMhC0w… https://t.co/e3I4Q109fu 2 days ago