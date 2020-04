Philadelphia Baptist Church Holding Virtual Sunday Services Despite Reverend's COVID-19 Diagnosis Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:01s - Published 51 minutes ago Crystal Cranmore reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Philadelphia Baptist Church Holding Virtual Sunday Services Despite Reverend's COVID-19 Diagnosis AND ARCH, KEEP IN MINDEDDETOURS POSTED FOR YOU.HAPPY SUNDAY, I'M CHANDLERLUTZ.BACK TO OUR TOP HEADLINELINES NOW, ENON TABERNACLEBAPTIST CHURCH CONTINUESSUNDAY MORNING SERVICES ONLINE TODAY.BUT THIS WILL BE THE FIRSTWEEK SINCE THE PASTOR THATTHERE REVEALED HE HASCOVID-19."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERCRYSTAL CRANMORE JOINS US LIVEAT THE CHURCH IN GERMANTOWNTHIS MORNING, WITH MORE ON HOWHE'S DOING.CRYSTAL, GOOD MORNING.Reporter: GOOD MORNING,JAN, WELL, REVEREND ALLENWALLER SAID HE WAS NOTEXPERIENCING ANY SYMPTOMS BUTHE DECIDED TO GET TESTED TOSHOW MEMBERS OF HISCONGREGATION WHAT THE PROCESSIS LIKE.HE SAYS HAD HE NOT GOTTENTESTED HE MAY STILL BE WALKINGAROUND WITH A VIRUS, ANDEMPHASIZING HOW CRITICALWIDESPREAD TESTING IS.NOW, THE REVEREND DIAGNOSEDCAME LAST WEEK, AFTER ENONTABERNACLE EASON CHELTENHAMAVENUE DECIDED TO HAVE A FREECOMMUNITY TESTING EVENT LASTMONDAY, HE SHARED THE NEWSWITH THE PUBLIC ON THURSDAY.NOW, WALLER SAID HE HAD BEENSOCIAL DISTANCING WHILELEAVING THE HOUSE TO PREACHFROM THE CHURCH AND TO CONDUCTFUNERALS FOR IMMEDIATEFAMILIES ONLY.NOW THE OPTIMISTIC REVERENDSAID EVEN THOUGH HE'S IN EYELAKES NOW AT HIS HOME, HE WILLCONTINUE TO DELIVER THE WORDOF GOD VIRTUALLY.REVEREND WALLER BELIEVES HEWAS MEANT TO GO THROUGH THISWITH THE COMMUNITY.TAKE A LISTEN.Reporter: I THINK WE'VETRIED TO BE RESPONSIBLE, INTHE WAY THAT WE HAVEINDIVIDUAL MASKS AND SO FORTHE, AND YET I TESTEDPOSITIVE.THAT IS WHY TESTING IS SOIMPORTANT.THAT WILL IS WHY IT ISIMPORTANT FOR YOU TO MAKE SUREYOU STAY IN, UNLESS YOUABSOLUTELY HAVE TO GO OUT.VERY IMPORTANT MESSAGETHERE FROM THE REVEREND.NOW, ENON TABERNACLE EAST WILLREMAIN CLOSED FOR THE NEXTSEVERAL DAYS SO THAT ATHOROUGH CLEANING CAN BE DONE.MEANWHILE, FACEBOOK LIVESTREAMING SERVICES WILL TAKEPLACE AT WILL THE 45:00 A.M.THIS MORNING.FOR NOW LIVE IN GERMANTOWN,CRYSTAL CRANMORE, CBS-3,





