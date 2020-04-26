Global  

South Korean Official: Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well'

KCNA via REUTERS An adviser to the South Korean president told Fox News the country believes Kim Jong Un, the North Korean dictator, is "alive and well." Speculation about Kim's health has mounted since he has not been seen publicly since April 11 and even missed a celebration to honor his grandfather on April 15.

According to a report from The Washington Post, both US and South Korean intelligence officials are skeptical of rumors Kim is dead or in grave health.

