South Korea Reports Kim Jong Un Is 'Alive and Well' Amid Rumors of His Death South Korea has told CNN that the rumors of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's death are untrue.

The statement was given by Moon Chung-in, the top foreign policy advisor to South Korea’s President, Moon Jae-In.

Moon Chung-in, to CNN South Korea’s statement comes amid mounting speculations surrounding the North Korean leader’s health.

The United States has reportedly been monitoring intelligence that he was left “in grave danger” after a cardiovascular procedure.

A Hong Kong broadcast network claimed a “very solid source” had confirmed his death.

Meanwhile, a Japanese magazine, 'Shukan Gendai,' reported he was in a “vegetative state," citing an unnamed member of his medical team.

As of now, it is nearly impossible to receive a confirmed report on the matter as North Korea has no free press and tightly controls information pertaining to the country.