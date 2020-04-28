Mumbai cops over 55 told to stay home after 3 colleagues die of covid-19 | Oneindia News

In a bid to protect its cops most vulnerable to contracting Covid-19, Mumbai policemen over the age of 55 have been asked to stay home after three cops died of coronavirus in the city.

They have been asked to stay at home until The second phase of the lockdown ends on May 3.

This was decided by the Mumbai Police Chief Param Bir Singh after three policemen lost their lives in a matter of three days and 55 others have contracted the deadly virus.