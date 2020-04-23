Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flyover to honor COVID-19 frontline workers

Health care workers, first responders and all other essential personnel working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in New York were greeted with a "Thank You" salute early Tuesday (April 28) afternoon.

People came out on their balconies, roofs and fire-escapes to watch.

12 fighter jets, six of the Air Force's F-16C/D Fighting Falcons and half a dozen F-18 C/D Hornets flew over New York City and Newark starting at noon, later heading to Trenton, N.J., and Philadelphia.