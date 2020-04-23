Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flyover to honor COVID-19 frontline workers

Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flyover to honor COVID-19 frontline workers

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:02s - Published
Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flyover to honor COVID-19 frontline workers

Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flyover to honor COVID-19 frontline workers

Health care workers, first responders and all other essential personnel working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in New York were greeted with a "Thank You" salute early Tuesday (April 28) afternoon.

People came out on their balconies, roofs and fire-escapes to watch.

12 fighter jets, six of the Air Force's F-16C/D Fighting Falcons and half a dozen F-18 C/D Hornets flew over New York City and Newark starting at noon, later heading to Trenton, N.J., and Philadelphia.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Will Honor Medical Professionals And First Responders With Flyovers From Blue Angels, Thunderbirds

'What we're doing is we're paying tribute to our front line health care workers'
Daily Caller - Published

Blue Angels, Thunderbirds flyover New York, New Jersey to cheer on frontline workers

The Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds conducted multiple flyovers in New York and...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •DelawareonlineNewsdayFOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

NYPD107Pct

NYPD 107th Precinct Thank you @USNavy Blue Angels and @usairforce Thunderbirds for honoring our #EverydayHeroes today with a ceremonial… https://t.co/thBmfeJAln 10 seconds ago

q_dawg1

Jeff Andrews RT @PhillyCLIP: An incredibly large THANK YOU goes out to the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels flight teams for their Philadelphia flyover to s… 15 seconds ago

masaetter

masaetter Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flyover Tri-state área to salute frontline workers! #BlueAngels #Thunderbirds… https://t.co/f5xIwjJtZm 20 seconds ago

stacynolanamato

stacylee nolan-amato ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @rockmom: Inspiring: just passed THOUSANDS coming out to see the flyover by the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds at Trenton, NJ! Lots of fla… 21 seconds ago

stacynolanamato

stacylee nolan-amato ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @JoeConchaTV: Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to flyover NYC, Philadelphia, parts of NJ Tuesday to honor health care workers - https://t.co/WZ… 35 seconds ago

SHOREsource

bay/SHOREsource RT @NYPDSpecialops: This video captures the @USNavy Blue Angels & @usairforce Thunderbirds as they flew over #NYPD SRG 2 in the Bronx. The… 41 seconds ago

MunsingLaw

MunsingLaw RT @PennLive: What you need to know about the Blue Angels, Thunderbirds flyover today https://t.co/TmBPHGV5CV 46 seconds ago

NaattuVarthakal

#StayHome RT @CHS_LI: CHS staff cheered on today's U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels flyover - a salute called America Strong - t… 51 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thudnerbirds & Blue Angels 'America Stronger' flyover [Video]

Thudnerbirds & Blue Angels 'America Stronger' flyover

The Thunderbirds are set to once again salute those on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Air Force demonstration squadron will fly over Newark, New York, and Philadelphia.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:00Published
US Military Paying Tribute To Frontline Workers With Flyover In Philadelphia, New Jersey [Video]

US Military Paying Tribute To Frontline Workers With Flyover In Philadelphia, New Jersey

Trang Do reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:23Published