In Pictures: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge over the years

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:40s - Published
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary.William and Kate married on April 29 2011 in Westminster Abbey after dating for more than eight years.

The pair, who were flatmates at St Andrews University in Fife, Scotland, now have three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

