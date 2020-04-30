Remdesivir study

Some promising news this mornin- ... about the experimental- coronavirus drug remdesivir - rem-deh-seh-veer- .

- - - - the drug's manufacturer ... - gilead- gill-ee-ad- sciences ... says the antiviral- drug appears to improve - symptoms of covid-19 ... whethe- patients receive- five or ten days of - treatment.- that means the supply of the- medicine could be doubled.- the clinical trial included - nearly 400 patients with- severe cases of covid-19.

- more than half of patients who- took remdesivir -- for either - five- or ten days -- were discharged- from the hospital within- two weeks.- the study did not compare the - drug to a placebo ... so it's - not clear if the patients would- have improved on their own.

- remdesivir has not yet been - approved by the f-d-a ... and - other