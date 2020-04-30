Global  

Some promising news this morning about the experimental Coronavirus drug Remdesivir.

Some promising news this mornin- ... about the experimental- coronavirus drug remdesivir - rem-deh-seh-veer- .

- - - - the drug's manufacturer ... - gilead- gill-ee-ad- sciences ... says the antiviral- drug appears to improve - symptoms of covid-19 ... whethe- patients receive- five or ten days of - treatment.- that means the supply of the- medicine could be doubled.- the clinical trial included - nearly 400 patients with- severe cases of covid-19.

- more than half of patients who- took remdesivir -- for either - five- or ten days -- were discharged- from the hospital within- two weeks.- the study did not compare the - drug to a placebo ... so it's - not clear if the patients would- have improved on their own.

- remdesivir has not yet been - approved by the f-d-a ... and - other



Millions of Doses of Remdesivir, Promising Drug in Virus War, Could Be Available By Next Year

By the end of May, Gilead Sciences says, it could produce 140,000 doses of remdesivir -- a drug which...
Newsmax - Published

Coronavirus trial drug Remdesivir's maker hopes for swift FDA approval: interview

The chief executive of Gilead Sciences Inc, maker of the experimental coronavirus drug Remdesivir,...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



Cat25Mom

Al the wop RT @TuckerGoodrich: "“If there is no benefit to remdesivir in a study this size, this suggests that the overall benefit of remdesivir... is… 1 minute ago

Be_Sc_Ience

Bettina Schneider RT @sciencecohen: Finally, a clear-cut answer from a remdesivir study: It has a modest benefit in some hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Like… 2 minutes ago

BarbaraDeBold1

Barbara DeBold RT @TomSteyer: Amazing what we can do when we actually believe in science. https://t.co/0eIunr16UV 4 minutes ago

bronchiole

Scott RT @ClimateAudit: @NelsonDaleSmith So they altered the primary statistic of study midway through the program to a much less interesting sta… 5 minutes ago

trentconsultant

Mike Henley🤨 RT @felly500: remdesivir study has potential to save many lives by stopping physicians around the world from Px ineffective & potentially… 6 minutes ago

AnsarK24011952

Ansar K Remdesivir study in China shows no benefit for COVID-19 https://t.co/ptasC6U8rX news https://t.co/djEHBWyenl 8 minutes ago

horelick_m

The Real Candyman @DrMattMcCarthy HCQ = .65$ Azithromycin = .89$ Remdesivir IV = $1,000.00 per treatment HCQ = Long term safety kn… https://t.co/vEu4NukN1F 9 minutes ago

holisticarobs

Sarah Rebeca Rosales Baca RT @sminaev2015: Doubts over remdesivir drug after another study finds no benefit https://t.co/D3cHuvOBRl 11 minutes ago


Remdesivir: A new drug that boosts recovery from coronavirus l How it works [Video]

Remdesivir: A new drug that boosts recovery from coronavirus l How it works

An antiviral drug remdesivir is the first successful treatment against coronavirus disease. US government-funded trial on 1,063 people found it boosted recovery in severely ill patients. Remdesivir is..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:43Published
Back From The Brink: Fair Oaks Coronavirus Survivor Says Remdesivir Helped Save His Life [Video]

Back From The Brink: Fair Oaks Coronavirus Survivor Says Remdesivir Helped Save His Life

The federal government is touting the drug remdesivir as a possible treatment for coronavirus and one Fair Oaks man says the drug helped to save his life.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:32Published