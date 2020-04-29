Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor leaves us with memories of a glorious Bollywood era | Oneindia News

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor leaves us with memories of a glorious Bollywood era | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:10s - Published
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor leaves us with memories of a glorious Bollywood era | Oneindia News

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor leaves us with memories of a glorious Bollywood era | Oneindia News

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away after fighting a 2-year-long battle with Cancer.

He came from a family that dominated the Hindi film industry for decades, but he managed to strike out on his own path and create an individual identity, emerging from the shadows of successful parents and uncles to become the chocolate boy Chintu' of Bollywood.

#RishiKapoor

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor hospitalised, confirms brother Randhir Kapoor

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor was rushed to Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation Hospital after...
Zee News - Published

Lata shares a RARE pic of Rishi as a child

Bollywood suffered yet another setback, after having lost Irrfan Khan yesterday, B-town woke up to...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PremAgnihotri6

Prem Agnihotri11 RT @indiatvnews: Passing away of Rishi Kapoor ji is the end of an era: @ManojTiwariMP remembers the veteran Bollywood actor. @chintskap @R… 2 seconds ago

Bitni1

Bitni RT @Spotboye: EXCLUSIVE: A while back, @aliaa08 reached the hospital to pay her last tribute to the veteran actor and broke down as she got… 4 seconds ago

sagaramipara005

Sagar Amipara This is Heartbreaking.... R.I.P Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor Second consecutive Huge loss to Bollywood. #bollywood… https://t.co/rCoNGJwsrs 4 seconds ago

manishpadlyacha

manish kumar MEENA RT @ChetanNature: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away. RIP! #RishiKapoor 18 seconds ago

IamSaurabhSD

Saurabh RT @AjitPawarSpeaks: Sorry to hear about the sad demise of the legendary & charismatic veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor. An iconic star of the In… 28 seconds ago

mdshahid8981

md.shahid Ansari Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has Passed away in Mumbai. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and now Rishi Kapoor... 🙏R. I. P🙏 #RipRishi 33 seconds ago

privysrepublic

🇳🇬 Mr UseYourHead 🇳🇬 Actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted that veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away. He was 67 year’s old. “T 3517 – He… https://t.co/CSySFQBqEy 34 seconds ago

ialldatmatterz

ALL DAT MATTERZ Veteran Actor, Rishi Kapoor Passes Away At 67, Amitabh Bachchan Confirms The News ⤵️⤵️ . https://t.co/5q8V7y4haV 49 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rishi Kapoor no more, confirms Amitabh Bachchan [Video]

Rishi Kapoor no more, confirms Amitabh Bachchan

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away, confirmed Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on social media.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:15Published
Rishi Kapoor Succumbs To Cancer, Dies In Mumbai At Age 67 [Video]

Rishi Kapoor Succumbs To Cancer, Dies In Mumbai At Age 67

Bollywood’s veteran star Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai this morning. The actor was 67. In a career spanning over 45 years, the actor took his longest break from movies post his cancer diagnosis. He..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:50Published