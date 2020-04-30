Global  

Bollywood in shock over death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Legendary and versatile actor Rishi Kapoor's death has send shockwaves among the film fraternity, and many of them expressed grief on the unfortunate demise of the 67-year-old actor.

Bollywood stalwarts including Salman Khan, Amir Khan took to Twitter to express condolences after Amitabh Bachchan broke the news of Kapoor's death.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai said it the "biggest sad day" for him.

Parineeti Chopra also termed Rishi Kapoor as his "favourite co-star ever".

Johny Lever was also "deeply saddened" with the death of Rishi Kapoor.

The week has been worst for Bollywood as global star Irrfan Khan too bid an adieu to life on April 29 after battling cancer for two years.

