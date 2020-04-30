Global  

Covid-19 | Origin of virus; US' $3mn aid for India; Russia PM infected: Updates

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:52s
Covid-19 | Origin of virus; US' $3mn aid for India; Russia PM infected: Updates

Covid-19 | Origin of virus; US' $3mn aid for India; Russia PM infected: Updates

From the Prime Minister of Russia testing positive for Covid-19, to the United States of America sanctioning an additional $3 million for India's fight against the disease - here are the top 10 news updates on the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus around the world.

Many places like South Korea,Taiwan, and Hong Kong have reported zero new cases over one, four, and five days respectively.

Also, the total number of infections in India's worst-hit state, Maharashtra, crossed the 10,000-mark.

Watch the full video for the other top updates on Covid-19.

