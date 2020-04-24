Covid-19 | Doubling rate improved to 11 days; case fatality at 3.2%: Govt

The doubling rate for COVID-19 cases has improved to 11 days in the country as against the 3.4 days before the lockdown was imposed and the case fatality has been recorded at 3.2 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

Also, the recovery rate in COVID-19 patients has progressively improved from 13.06 per cent to over 25 per cent in the country over the last 14 days.

Addressing a press briefing, Joint Secretary in the ministry Lav Agarwal said the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in several states is better than the national average.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,075 and the number of cases climbed to 33,610 in the country on Thursday.