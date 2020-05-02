Fort Wayne reopens city golf courses

Will officially reopen may fourth..

Three more days until golfers can bring out the golf clubs at fort wayne city courses- and that's magic to tom carpenters ears.> 22:33:18-22:33:23"i was looking forward to it trying to play earlier, but it didn't work."he like many others were disappointed when the city's three courses closed.> 22:29:33-22:29:41"yeah i was disappointed that we couldn't go out and golf, but i realized it was important, but i'm excited that they are opening it again now."now that they are reopening may 4th at 10 a-m, you can expect to see alking only golf courses for one week.

Driving ranges and practice areas will be open with social distancing practices in place.> 22:21:58-22:22:19 "we're going to meet or exceed any cleaning measures that we need.

We've got plexi glass in the golf shops for check in purposes just like the grocery stores.

We're really excited and then may 11 we will open up for our leagues to comence for the season and we will have golf carts available."the delay for the carts is due to sanitization and maitenance purposes since they haven't been running in a while.> "we'll be awfully busy i suspect from the very beginning."

Golfers are asked to call their preferred golf course in advance for a tee time reservation.

Tee times will available in 15-minute increments and walk-in play is discouraged so they can follow social distancing guidelines.

