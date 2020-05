Future of coronavirus testing

DOCTORS WARN AS MORE TESTSBECOME AVAILABLE...THE MORECASES WE WILL SEE.AND THERE ALSO COULD BE ASECOND WAVE OF THE VIRUS,13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER AUSTINCARTER IS LIVE AT UNLV'S SCHOOLOF MEDICINE.AND AUSTIN THE DRIVE THRUTESTING HAS BEEN OPEN SINCEMARCH BUT AT TIMES THEY CAMECLOSE TO HAVING TO SHUT DOWN.YES AND ALL DUE TO A LACK OFSUPPLY BUT LUCKILY THEY AREBACK TO NORMAL.AND TONIGHTWE'RE LEARNINGTESTINGIS GOING TO PLAY ACRITICAL ROLE IN HOW TONAVIGATE - AND TREAT - A IN HOWTO NAVIGATE - AND TREAT - APOSSIBLE SECOND WAVE OF THEVIRUS(SOT)) 18:59:46 FAUCI: " WEWILL HAVE CORONAVIRUS IN THEFALL.I AM CONVINCED OF THAT"DR.ANTHONY FAUCI - GIVING ACONFIDENT WARNING - OF ARETURN OF COVID- 19...THIS AS STATES BEGIN TORE-OPENAND TESTINGBECOMESMORE ACCESSIBLE NATS OFTESTING THE PRESIDENT OFUNLV'S SCHOOL OF MEDICINE -DOCTOR MICHAEL GARDNER - TELLSME - HE'S IS OF THE SAME MIND.THE SCHOOL - HAS ITS OWNCORONAVIRUS DRIVE THRU TESTINGSITE.((SOT0 DR.MICHAEL GARDNER - UNLV SCHOOLOF MEDICINE "THERE HAS BEENMORE SAMPLES COME IN SO WE'RETHE COUNTRYTO GETTESTSQUICKLY!

((SOT)) DR.MICHAEL GARDNER - UNLV SCHOOLOF MEDICINE "EVEN THE LARGELABS HAD DIFFICULTY GETTING THELARGE Q-TIPS, THE TEST SWABS,GETTING THE LIQUID THAT YOUSTICK THE TEST SWABS IN" IT'S ASTRUGGLE THAT'S NOW -THANKFULLY - TURNED ACORNERAS THE SILVER STATEMOVES CLOSER TO REOPENINGNOW THE CONVERSATION IS TURNINGTOWARDS THE MONTHS AHEAD...((SOT)) 18:59:46 FAUCI: 9:00:38IN THE FALL WE WILL BE MUCH,MUCH BETTER PREPARED TO DO THEKIND OF CONTAINMENT COMPARED TOWHAT HAPPENED TO US THISWINTER.DOCTOR GARDNER SAYS GETTINGANTI BODY TESTS - ARE THE NEXTCRITICAL STEP.AND AS MORE TESTING BECOMESAVAILABLE.THE HOPEIS ITWILL EASE FEARSAND ALLOW THEECONOMYTO BOUNCE BACK((SOT)) DR.MICHAEL GARDNER - UNLV SCHOOLOF MEDICINE "IF PEOPLE KNEWTHAT THERE'S SUCH HUGE NUMBEROF PEOPLE WORKING AT THISLOCALE WHO ARE ALREADY IMMUNE,THEY MAY BE MORE LIKELY TOBRING THEIR BUSINESS BACK,WHICH IS CERTAINLY WHAT WE NEEDTO GET LAS VEGAS BACK"AD LIBS ABOUR NLV TESTING SITETHE HEALTH DISTRICT WILL ALSOBE CONDUCTING MORE TESTING ATALLEGIANT