US says 'significant evidence' coronavirus came from a Chinese lab | Oneindia News

US says 'significant evidence' coronavirus came from a Chinese lab | Oneindia News

US says 'significant evidence' coronavirus came from a Chinese lab | Oneindia News

As US continues to corner China over late response to the deadly Coronavirus and its origin...now US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed that there is a significant amount of evidence that the new coronavirus emerged from a Chinese laboratory, but also says he agrees with US intelligence agencies who say it is not man-made.

Ompeo then briefly contradicted a statement issued last Thursday by the top U.S. spy agency that said the virus did not appear to be man-made or genetically modified.

