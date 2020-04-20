Global  

Preparing for the Summer Semester

Preparing for the Summer Semester

Preparing for the Summer Semester

When colleges shut down campuses this spring because of the pandemic, administrators had little time to get ready for the jump to online learning.

Even though most aren't on campus?

Spring semesters are wrapping up and it won't be long before college students are taking summer courses.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning how a local college is preparing for another semester of online learning.

She joins us live.

Annalise?

Live katie?

Things are quiet here at rochester community and technical college..

With no classes on campus.

Soon?

Students will begin summer courses.

But of course?

They still won't be returning here to study?

They'll be at home on their computers.

When colleges shut down campuses this spring because of the pandemic?

Administrators had little time to get ready for the jump to online learning.

But now?

Rctc tells me it's feeling more prepared for summer online learning.

The last several weeks of online instruction have been a learning experience?

And more information and tools have become available for colleges to help students and faculty be successful online.xxx they learned to implement some of those additional learning tools.

So, how do you manage 40 students in a classroom over zoom and make sure people are paying attention.

So really how do you engage them?

And some of them have come up with some really creative ways of using the technology rctc is actually anticipating a possible increase in enrollment in the coming semesters... because there may be more students who want to attend school locally during the pandemic?

And there may be students who don't want to pay tuition for a fou?year college to take classes online leading them toward the community college route.

Live in rocheste?

Annalise johnson thank you annalise.

Portions of a few ???c classes may be required to take place in person?

For things like tasks that need to be performed and observed to receive licensure.

???c is still figuring out how that



