Gov. Sisolak announces Nevada Phase 1 reopening date Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:04s - Published 49 minutes ago Gov. Sisolak announces Nevada Phase 1 reopening date Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says the state will begin Phase 1 of the reopening process on May 9. 0

THE GOVERNOR..IS MOVING UP THE TIMELINE..THE STAY AT HOME ORDER WAS SETTO EXPIRE NEXT FRIDAY...BUT PHASE 1 REOPENING..HAS BEEN MOVED UPSTARTING THIS SATURDAY..RESTAURANTS..WILL BE ALLOWED TO HAVE DINE INSERVICE...EMPLOYEES MUST WEAR FACECOVERINGS..CUSTOMERS ARE ENCOURAGED TOALSO WEAR A FACE COVERING..CAPACITY WILL BE CAPPED AT 50PERCENTOF SEATING CAPACTITY...BARBER SHOPS...NAIL SALONS..ANDBEAUTY PARLORS..WILL ALSO BE ALLOWED TOREOPEN..BUT PATRONS MUST BE SPACED..EVERY OTHER CHAIR..OR THERE MUST BE A DIVIDERBETWEEN CUSTOMERS.RETAIL BUSINESSES..ARE ALLOWED TO REOPEN AND HAVEIN-STORE CUSTOMERS..THEY MUST LIMIT CAPACTIY TO 50PERCENT OF THE FIRE CODE..AND WAREHOUSE CLUBS..GOV.STEVE SISOLAK/(D) NEVADA 39:50"WE ARE DOING TREMENDOUS, ISUCH A GREAT JOB THAT WE AREABLE TO DO THIS TODAY...NOT BECAUSE OF THE PEOPLECOMPLAINING, IT'S BECAUSE OFTHE PEOPLE NOT COMPLAINING WHOARE DOING A GOOD JOB.:"SO WHAT WILL REMAIN CLOSED:BARS...NIGHTCLUBS AND TAVERNS THAT DONOT SERVE FOOD..MUST REMAIN CLOSED.GYMS...YOGA STUDIOS..DANCE STUDIOS..MOVIE THEATERS...BOWLING ALLEYS..COMMUNITY CENTERS..STSTSTP CLUBS..MASSAGE PARLORS..AND GAMING ESTABLISHMENTS..THE GOVERNOR SAYS..THE NEXT PHASE..WILL LIKELY COME AT THE END OFMAY..WITH MORE BUSINESSES OPENINGWITH RESTRICTIONS..REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS 13ACTION NEWS.





