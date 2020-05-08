Flower shops dealing with the Pandemic this Mother's Day

Some changes one shop in Rochester is making include extra sanitizing and social distancing measures.

New on daybreak mother's day is this weekend and most families will be finding new ways to celebrate as the pandemic could hender your usual plans.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins explains how one rochester florist is still seeing customers for the holiday?

While making some changes.

Renning's flowers in rochester already offers delivery service.

But now, it's trying to keep up with a surge in delivery requests.

Fewer customers are coming into the store and instead, choosing delivery for safety reasons.

All the employees wear masks when making deliveries... and owner, phil schroeder, tells me half the time, you won't even be in contact with the employee.

And if you decide to come inside the shop and purchase your flowers??

You'll actually put everything you want to buy right here on this table to avoid that person to person contact.

While also staying 6 feet back behind this yellow chain.

Schroeder says the safety of the customers and employees is his main concern.

But also making your loved ones smile during this time... especially for mother's day.

"it's harder because a lot of people can't go out to a mother's day brunch like they may be used to or just go see mom?

Things of that nature.

So flowers convey your love, convey your thoughts, convey your feelings.

It's been very busy that way."

In rochester.

Madelyne watkins kimt news 3.

If you can't meet mom on sunday?

Schroeder says sending flowers is one of the best