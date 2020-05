Nursing Homes Make Up Majority Of COVID-19-Related Deaths In Pennsylvania Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:32s - Published 3 hours ago Matt Petrillo reports. 0

IN PENNSYLVANIA NURSING HOMES MAKE UP MAJORITY OF THE COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS. THERE IS A PUSH TO EXPAND TESTING TO NURSING HOMES ACROSS OUR AREA AND ACROSS THE COUNTRY. MATT PETRILLO'S IN CENTER CITY WITH WHAT SOME ARE ASKING FOR, HI THERE, MATT. REPORTER: GOOD AFTERNOON TO YOU. WHITE HOUSE ANNOUNCED THAT IT IS URGING THE CORONAVIRUS TESTING OF MORE THAN A MILLION NURSING HOME RESIDENT, ACROSS THE UNITED STATES, OVER THE NEXT TWO WEEKS. ALTHOUGH SOME STATES ARE ALREADY TESTING, STAFF, AND RESIDENT IN NURSING HOMES LIKE MARYLAND AND WEST VIRGINIA, BUT PENNSYLVANIA DOES NOT, INSTEAD, IT ONLY TESTS RESIDENTS SHOWING SYMPTOMS AND THAT IS NOT GOOD ENOUGH FOR ADVOCATES BECAUSE IN THE KEYSTONE STATE THE CORONAVIRUS IS NOW LINKED TO MORE THAN 2400 DEATHS, FROM NURSING HOMES. PLEASE TEST EVERYONE IN NURSING HOMES. THE RESIDENT AND THE STAFF. IT DOES FEEL LIKE A DEATH TRAP. ANYPLACE WHERE YOU HAVE PEOPLE WHO LIVE IN THAT CLOSE TO ONE ANOTHER, YOU'RE GOING TO HAVE PROBLEMS, WITH INFECTION CONTROL. ON THE OTHER HAND THERE ARE THINGS THAT YOU CAN DO. I MEAN ONE OF THEM IS USE OF PPE. ANOTHER IS SEGREGATING, PEOPLE WHO HAVE THE DISEASE, OR HAVE BEEN EXPOSED TO THIS DISEASE. NOW PENNSYLVANIA STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY ARE CONSIDERING DOING ADDITIONAL TESTING IN NURSING HOMES BUT THEY ALSO EXPLAINED WHY THEY HAVE BEEN SLOW TO ROLL THAT OUT.





