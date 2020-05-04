CM Yogi ordered to ensure no migrant worker is forced to walk home: Awanish Awasthi

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi on May 13 said the UP government is taking measures for the migrant workers, who are seen walking from different state to their hometowns, after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered to ensure no migrant worker in the state is forced to walk home.

He said the state government is collaborating with other states and Railways so that migrant workers should not walk home.

Trains and buses are being provided to the migrant workers, who are coming back to UP, said Awasthi.

UP has recorded 3664 confirmed cases and 82 deaths from COVID-19 till now.

Lockdown has been extended till May 17.