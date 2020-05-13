Global  

FM Nirmala Sitharaman shares details of Rs.20 lakh crore Economic package announced by PM Modi

FM Nirmala Sitharaman shares details of Rs.20 lakh crore Economic package announced by PM Modi

FM Nirmala Sitharaman shares details of Rs.20 lakh crore Economic package announced by PM Modi

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday addressed the media and shared the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore Economic stimulus package that was announced by PM Modi on Tuesday to battle the Coronavirus Crisis.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced that the government will provide Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for businesses, including SMEs.

Amid a worrying rise in coronavirus cases in India-the number of COVID-19 cases rose by 3,525 over the past 24 hours and hundreds gathered in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Tuesday, in blatant violation of social distancing protocols, to celebrate the arrival of a Jain monk.

