Man With A Plan S04E09 Stuck in the Middle With You
Man With A Plan 4x09 Stuck in the Middle With You - Promo trailer HD - next on season 4 episode 9 – Adam’s mother-in-law, Alice (Nancy Lenehan), makes an unexpected visit and reveals some shocking news, on MAN WITH A PLAN, Thursday, May 14 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
REGULAR CAST: Matt LeBlanc (Adam Burns) Liza Snyder (Andi Burns) Kevin Nealon (Don Burns) Kali Rocha (Marcy Burns) Stacy Keach (Joe Burns) Matt Cook (Lowell) Grace Kaufman (Kate Burns) Matthew McCann (Teddy Burns) Hala Finley (Emme Burns) GUEST CAST: Swoosie Kurtz (Bev Burns) Nancy Lenehan (Alice) WRITTEN BY: Jessica Runck DIRECTED BY: Anthony Rich