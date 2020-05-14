Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

People in Los Angeles now required to wear face masks

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:18s - Published
People in Los Angeles now required to wear face masks

People in Los Angeles now required to wear face masks

The Los Angeles mayor says everyone is now required to wear a mask when leaving their home.

There are however, some exceptions.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

People in Los Angeles now required to wear face masks

GARCETTI -- SAYS - EVERYONEWILL NOW BE REQUIRED TO WEAR AMASK ANYTIME THEY LEAVE THEIRHOMES.THERE ARE SOMEEXCEPTIONS.YOUNG CHILDREN AND PEOPLE WHOHAVE A DISABLITY THAT DOESN'TALLOW THEM TO WEAR ONE...WON'T HAVE TO.THE MAYOR SAYS WEARING THEMASKS WILL ALLOW THEM TO OPENUP MORE PLACES IN THE CITY.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

lapunjabiradio

Punjabi Radio Los Angeles Face Masks Are Now Required When You Go Outside in Los Angeles People are now required to wear masks or face cover… https://t.co/MyKzq6HRTT 33 minutes ago

Spankkyyy2091

franky meza RT @FOXLA: People are now required to wear masks or facial coverings while in public in Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Wedne… 42 minutes ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com LOS ANGELES (CNS) - People are now required to wear masks or facialcoverings while in public in Los Angeles, Mayor… https://t.co/iIJodD2Gr5 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

LA Mayor Makes Masks Mandatory When Leaving Home [Video]

LA Mayor Makes Masks Mandatory When Leaving Home

Mayor Eric Garcetti said the trade off in reopening is that people must wear masks to stay safe. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:59Published
WEB EXTRA: Venice Beach, CA Reopens [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Venice Beach, CA Reopens

Beaches in Los Angeles County reopened on Wednesday after being closed for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People at Venice Beach had to maintain physical distance and wear a mask unless they..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:53Published