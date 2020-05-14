People in Los Angeles now required to wear face masks Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:18s - Published now People in Los Angeles now required to wear face masks The Los Angeles mayor says everyone is now required to wear a mask when leaving their home. There are however, some exceptions. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend People in Los Angeles now required to wear face masks GARCETTI -- SAYS - EVERYONEWILL NOW BE REQUIRED TO WEAR AMASK ANYTIME THEY LEAVE THEIRHOMES.THERE ARE SOMEEXCEPTIONS.YOUNG CHILDREN AND PEOPLE WHOHAVE A DISABLITY THAT DOESN'TALLOW THEM TO WEAR ONE...WON'T HAVE TO.THE MAYOR SAYS WEARING THEMASKS WILL ALLOW THEM TO OPENUP MORE PLACES IN THE CITY.





