People in Los Angeles now required to wear face masks
The Los Angeles mayor says everyone is now required to wear a mask when leaving their home.
There are however, some exceptions.
YOUNG CHILDREN AND PEOPLE WHO HAVE A DISABLITY THAT DOESN'T ALLOW THEM TO WEAR ONE...WON'T HAVE TO. THE MAYOR SAYS WEARING THE MASKS WILL ALLOW THEM TO OPEN UP MORE PLACES IN THE CITY.