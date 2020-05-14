Storms move in Thursday evening

The bulk of this storm action should stay south of the Illinois state line.

There is a slight chance for another round of storms late afternoon and tonight.

We could reach 70 degrees this afternoon!

Skies will be partly cloudy today and temperatures really warm up.

It will get quite abit cooler near Lake Michiganin the late afternoon.

Theweekend forecast is notlooking as great.

Saturdayshould still be decent withpartly cloudy skies and highsaround 60.

Sunday is nowlooking rainy with highs onlyin the 50s.