Storms move in Thursday evening

Video Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:42s
Skies will be partly cloudy today and temperatures really warm up.

We could reach 70 degrees this afternoon!

There is a slight chance for another round of storms late afternoon and tonight.

The bulk of this storm action should stay south of the Illinois state line.

Skies eventually becomepartly cloudy today andtemperatures really warm up.We could reach 70 degrees thisafternoon!

There is a slightchance for another round ofstorms late afternoon andtonight.

The bulk of thisstorm action should stay southof the Illinois state line.Friday should shape up to be afantastic day with lots ofsunshine and highs around 70degrees.

It will get quite abit cooler near Lake Michiganin the late afternoon.

Theweekend forecast is notlooking as great.

Saturdayshould still be decent withpartly cloudy skies and highsaround 60.

Sunday is nowlooking rainy with highs onlyin the 50s.BREAK




