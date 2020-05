COVID-19 in Clark County | May 14 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:20s - Published 56 minutes ago COVID-19 in Clark County | May 14 There are 7 new deaths from COVID-19 in Clark County. So far more than 282 deaths and more than 5,000 cases have been recorded in Clark County. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend COVID-19 in Clark County | May 14 -7- NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHSIN CLARK COUNTY.THE SOUTHERN NEVADA HEALTHDISTRICT IS ALSO REPORTING -99-NEW CASES--COMPARED TOYESTERDAY'S REPORT.SO FAR -282- DEATHS AND MORETHAN -5-THOUSAND CASES HAVEBEEN RECORDED IN CLARK COUNTY.ANOTHER THREE MILLION AMERICANSFILED INITIAL UNEM





