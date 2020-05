108-Year-Old New Jersey Woman Possibly Oldest COVID-19 Survivor Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:55s - Published 1 hour ago COVID-19 was just her latest challenge to overcome. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 108-Year-Old New Jersey Woman Possibly Oldest COVID-19 Survivor OF SAFELY RE-OPENINGCOMMUNITIES, AND KEEPINGPEOPLE SAFE.AND JIM THERE IS NEXTSTORY JUST SO ENCOURAGING,NORTH JERSEY WOMAN COULD BETHE OLDEST PERSON IN THE WORLDTO RECOVER FROM COVID-19.AND TO HER IT IS JUST ONE MORECHALLENGE SHE HAS OVERCOME TOSURVIVAL SYLVIA GODSHALL, SHEIS 108 YEARS OLD, SHE TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR THE VIRUS INMARCH, WAS MOVED TO THE COVIDISOLATION RING AT HER BERGINCOUNTY SENIOR LIVING FACILITY,WAS HEALTHY THEN CLEARED TWOWEEKS LATER.SHE SAID SHE WAS DETERMINED TOSURVIVE.SURVIVE EVERYTHING BECAUSEI WAS DETERMINED TO STAYALIVE.I AM A SURVIVOR.I'VE GOT TO COME OUT OF THIS.SHE IS A FIGHTER.AND SYLVIA SAID SHE HAS LIVEDTHROUGH THE GREAT DEPRESSION,TWO WORLD WARS, AND WHOLE LOTMORE.COVID-19 WAS JUST HER LATESTCHALLENGE TO OVERCOME.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Six Flags Opening Drive-Thru Safari



New Jersey's Six Flags Great Adventure Park says it will soon reopen its drive-thru animal safari. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:23 Published 5 hours ago Why Are Hundreds Of Thousands Of New Jersey Residents Still Waiting For Unemployment Checks?



Hundreds of thousands of people in New Jersey are still waiting for financial relief, so why is it taking so long? CBS2's Dave Carlin is demanding answers. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:17 Published 17 hours ago