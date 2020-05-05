Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jharkhand CM demands airplanes from centre to expedite return of migrant labourers

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Jharkhand CM demands airplanes from centre to expedite return of migrant labourers

Jharkhand CM demands airplanes from centre to expedite return of migrant labourers

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on May 15 said he has asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to permit airplanes to bring back state's migrant labourers amid coronavirus lockdown.

Meanwhile, Soren also visited the construction site of Urban Planning Institute to inspect the development process.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bharatpages

Bharatpages Jharkhand CM demands airplanes from centre to expedite return of migrant labourers… https://t.co/yIhUc7s1yr 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

BJP playing politics, NOC already given for 110 trains: Jharkhand CM on Piyush Goyal's allegations [Video]

BJP playing politics, NOC already given for 110 trains: Jharkhand CM on Piyush Goyal's allegations

After Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal made a statement that Jharkhand government is not giving nod for enough trains to ferry migrant trains, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said Central government is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:54Published
Around 900 migrant labourers reach Jharkhand from Rajasthan via special train [Video]

Around 900 migrant labourers reach Jharkhand from Rajasthan via special train

Around 900 migrant labourers of the Jharkhand reached Barkakana railway station of Ramgarh district from Rajasthan's Nagaur on May 04. They were later sent to their respective districts on buses..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published