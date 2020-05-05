Jharkhand CM demands airplanes from centre to expedite return of migrant labourers
|
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Jharkhand CM demands airplanes from centre to expedite return of migrant labourers
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on May 15 said he has asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to permit airplanes to bring back state's migrant labourers amid coronavirus lockdown.
Meanwhile, Soren also visited the construction site of Urban Planning Institute to inspect the development process.